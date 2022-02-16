JONES, Carel



Carel Jones, age 88, of Riverdale, GA, passed on Thursday, February 10, 2022. He leaves behind his wife, Mrs. Barbara Collins Jones; three children; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews. Carel was a graduate of David T. Howard High School and a Sears retiree. A private service will be held for immediate family on Thursday, February 17, 2022, 2:30 PM at Gus Thornhill's Chapel, East Point, GA. The service will be live streamed on Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home website. Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, 404-768-2993.

