JONES, Brenda



On May 31, 1940, Edwin "Boot" Heard and Lois "Mama Lois" Bannister Heard had a beautiful baby girl at their home in the Matt community, named Brenda Joy. She was their only child.



In 1961, Brenda married the love of her life, Leon Jones. Together, they built a thriving trucking business, where she worked to support their new endeavor for many years. In 1972, Leon and Brenda became partners in Lanierland Music Park. Brenda did everything for Lanierland, from preparing lunch, selling tickets, and cleaning to being the general manager the last ten years. They had 36 years of bringing the best of country music to Concerts in the Country at Lanierland and Calhoun. They also hosted many years of high school graduations at Lanierland. If events happened there, Brenda saw that the events were organized and done correctly. She was very sad when Lanierland closed in 2006. Leon and Brenda were married for 58 years.



Brenda loved the Lord and all of her family. She attended Oak Grove Baptist Church, and she really appreciated their sweet pastor, Craig Richard, who visited her many times during her illness. She was also blessed with the best lifelong friends in Peggy Anderson, Doris Ann Jennings, and Ann Greer, who shared in her love of Elvis, Gone with the Wind, and their Matt community.



Brenda's hobbies were centered around her family - going to all of their athletic and school events and loving all music, especially country. She was a sports and entertainment enthusiast and rarely missed a Braves game or an American Idol show. Brenda loved to bring joy to others, and she especially loved to make people laugh.



She was proceeded in death by her mother; father; husband; and great-grandma, Nettie Bramblett Heard. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Jones Mills and Lisa Joy Jones Mason (Scott); and son, Chad Jones (Leslie). She is survived by seven grandchildren she cherished, Megan Mills Bottoms (Nathan), Courtney Mills Moore (Zak), Zachary Hood (Tatiana), Caroline Joy Hood (Jake Smith), Amber Jones, Ali Jones, and Trent Jones. Brenda was blessed with seven great-grandchildren whom she loved very much, Brooklyn Bottoms, Maddox Moore, Charlie Bottoms, Leana Moore, Brynn Bottoms, Andrew Moore, and Amira Hood. She is survived by her cousin turned sister, Ann Bannister Greer; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Jones; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Brenda was blessed with the best caregivers, Judy Little, Barbara Sams, Tammy Grizzle, Ginger Ogletree, Jennifer Miller, and Kenya DaCosta, who gave her the best of love and care so she could remain at home during her illness.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 23, at 2 PM, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 5640 Oak Grove Circle, Cumming, GA, officiated by Reverends Craig Richard and Dennis Bottoms. The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 22, from 2 PM to 8 PM, and on Wednesday, August 23, from 11 AM to 1 PM.



Flowers are appreciated, but if you prefer to give to a charity, please consider donating to the Oak Grove Baptist Church playground fund, at 5640 Oak Grove Circle, Cumming, GA 30028, in memory of Brenda Jones.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com