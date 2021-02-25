Jones, Anthony

X

Mr. Anthony Armstrong Jones, 57 of Snellville, GA passed Friday, February 19, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 26, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5755 Mallory Rd. College Park, GA. The Service will be Live Streamed. Visitation TODAY from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at our S. DEKALB Chapel. Anthony leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Mrs. Lisa Jones; son, Mr. Daniel Anthony Jones; mother, Mrs. Freta Jones Harlemon; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

