JONES, Anthony Armstrong



Mr. Anthony Armstrong Jones, 57 of Snellville, GA passed Friday, February 19, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 26, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5755 Mallory Rd. College Park, GA. The Service will be Live Streamed. Visitation TODAY from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at our S. DEKALB Chapel. Anthony leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Mrs. Lisa Jones; son, Mr. Daniel Anthony Jones; mother, Mrs. Freta Jones Harlemon; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. 4347 Flatshoals Pkwy. Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656

