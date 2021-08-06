JONES, Anita



A Memorial Service will be held for Anita L. Jones on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Chapel. Ms. Jones is survived by brother, Charles (Jessica) Jones; sisters, Beverly (Robbie) Callahan and Brenda Samples; nieces, Erica Jones, Tandi Samples, and Tiara Samples; nephews, Eric Jones, Corey Callahan, and Cavan Callahan; great-niece and greatnephews, aunt Mary Darian; and many loving family members and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia, in honor of Anita's mother, the late Georgia Mae Darian Jones who passed November 2011. http://act.alz.org/goto/Anita_Jones. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Stream by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



