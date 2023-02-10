JONES, Andrew



Andrew "Andy" Blair Jones, 76, of Stockbridge, GA, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023,at Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Andy was born in Rockingham County, Va, on November 24, 1946. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olive Virginia (Obaugh) and William Wilson Jones, Sr.; and his brother, Bill Jones.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alice Marie (Edge) Jones, of Stockbridge.



Andy is also survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley; and his niece, Karen Bevins of Staunton, VA; his nephew, William Dale Jones and wife, Debra of Harrisonburg, VA; brother-in-law, James H. Edge and wife Joan, of Oklahoma City; and David D. Edge and wife Trish, of Traverse City, MI.; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.



Andy was a retired flight instructor previously employed by Flight Safety International, Atlanta, GA.



He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



No funeral or memorial services will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The American Heart Association.



