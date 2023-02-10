X
Dark Mode Toggle

Jones, Andrew

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JONES, Andrew

Andrew "Andy" Blair Jones, 76, of Stockbridge, GA, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023,at Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Andy was born in Rockingham County, Va, on November 24, 1946. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olive Virginia (Obaugh) and William Wilson Jones, Sr.; and his brother, Bill Jones.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alice Marie (Edge) Jones, of Stockbridge.

Andy is also survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley; and his niece, Karen Bevins of Staunton, VA; his nephew, William Dale Jones and wife, Debra of Harrisonburg, VA; brother-in-law, James H. Edge and wife Joan, of Oklahoma City; and David D. Edge and wife Trish, of Traverse City, MI.; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

Andy was a retired flight instructor previously employed by Flight Safety International, Atlanta, GA.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

No funeral or memorial services will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The American Heart Association.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of trade deadline2h ago

Credit: AP

Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House OKs crime bill
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia among the states where filers may want to wait to file taxes
9h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
9h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
9h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-UGA players Davis, Dean bypassed by Falcons are now in Super Bowl LVII
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Anderson, Aszavious
1h ago
Crooks, Edgar
1h ago
Gilmer, Letitia
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
8h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top