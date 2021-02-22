JONES, Amy Elizabeth



Amy Elizabeth Jones was granted her angel wings on March 6th 2005. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Amy had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet very memorable life.



Amy's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her gently smile, tiny finger and baby soft skin brought so much joy to or family.



Although she was so tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. She loved to rock and swing. She could spend hours rocking in his favorite chair while cuddling close to those he loved so much. She enjoyed music and reading stories.



Amy is survived by his loving parents, Craig and Anne Jones of Rudridge Vermont; sister Katie Jones; paternal grandparents Bob and Margaret Jones; uncle Mark Jones of Raleigh NC.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:



Rock A Bye Baby



331 Veranda Street



Rudridge, VT 04235

