JONES, Ammie



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Ammie B. Jones, of Decatur, GA, will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM; East Lake United Methodist Church, 2500 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE Atlanta, GA 30317. Interment; Kennedy Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be Friday, March 4, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404) 758-1731.



