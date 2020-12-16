Jones, Allie Thomas

JONES (THOMAS), Allie Faye



Allie Faye Thomas Jones, age 76, passed away peacefully at home December 11, 2020 due to Alzheimer's and kidney disease. She was born January 21, 1944 in Robeson County, North Carolina to Hettie and Prentice Thomas. At age 18 she married Alexis H. Jones and they had two children, Marcus and Gabriele. They were married 14 years but remained devoted parents and grandparents.



Allie was born and raised on a farm in Robeson County. She always loved animals. She was educated in Robeson County Public Schools and attended St. Pauls High School, graduating in 1962. She married soon after graduation and then worked on her undergraduate degree while living in Texas, Germany, and Georgia due to her husband being an officer in the Air Force. She loved living and traveling in Europe. She eventually obtained her Master's in Business Education from Georgia State University and worked as a public school teacher for more than 20 years in DeKalb County, Georgia. She taught high school business courses at Southwest Dekalb High School, Sequoya High School, and Cross Keys High School. She was Computer Specialist, FBLA Chair, and Career Education Chair at Cross Keys High School. Allie was loved by her students and peers, always going above and beyond for her job, students, and colleagues.



Allie was a dedicated mother first and foremost, mainly going into teaching to have the same schedule as her children. She loved her children fiercely and embraced every moment with them. Later in life she embraced her role as Gammie. Everyone called her Gammie, and she happily played the role for anyone in need. Allie was extremely kind and selfless, always understanding and giving people the benefit of the doubt. She also never met a stranger, and had friends everywhere. She could talk to anyone and make them feel at ease in seconds. It seems anywhere she went she met people who loved her and considered her a friend. Allie had wonderful, devoted friends because she was a wonderful, devoted friend.



Allie is the loving and cherished mother of Marcus Alexis Jones (Kendall Maness Jones) of Hendersonville, North Carolina and Gabriele Denise Jones (Richard Frank Tuinstra) of Wilmington, North Carolina. Allie is the loving daughter of the late Hettie Mercer Thomas of St. Pauls, North Carolina. Allie's father, Prentice Edward Thomas, died suddenly in 1945 when she was just a baby. Allie is the dear baby sister of Joyce Thomas Broadwell, Rufus Lee Thomas (deceased), and Purvis Edward Thomas of Robeson County. Allie was beloved Gammie to Natalie Jane Tuinstra and Kevin Thomas Tuinstra of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Lilie Fay Jones and Spencer Memory Jones of Hendersonville, North Carolina. She was also Gammie to many other children, parents, friends, and animals. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Her kind and sweet nature was appreciated and craved by many.



A service will be delayed out of concern due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/



