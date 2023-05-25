JONES, Allen David



Allen David Jones, age 66, of Duluth, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023. He led a life of devoted, faithful service. He was known for his gentle spirit and always had a smile to share with others.



As a teen, he was the Team Equipment Manager for various sports teams at St. Pius X High School, from 1972 through 1976. He went on to receive his BA from Berry College in Rome, Georgia, in 1981. Allen served as an Assistant Scout Master for The Boy Scouts of America for more than 20 years. He was a camp counselor at YMCA Camp Pioneer for many years as well as Commissioner for Catholic Basketball League.



Allen worked at Jordan, Jones, and Goulding Inc. Engineering Firm, for 26 years.



It was at the Holy Cross Young Adult Group that Allen met his wife, Evie, in 1990. They celebrated the sacrament of marriage on May 16, 1992, and welcomed their son, Matthew, in November 1999.



Allen was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Forest D. Jones. He is survived by his wife and son; his mother, Marian Stross Jones; as well as siblings, Stephen (Alesia) Jones, Scott (Emily Truss) Jones, Linda (Rick) Henderson, Renee (Tom) McDaniel, Cindy (Wayne) Stone; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 30, from 6 until 8 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 PM, at Crowell Brother Peachtree Chapel, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 31, at 10:30 AM, at Mary our Queen Catholic Church, 6260 The Corners Parkway, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. Entombment will follow at 1:30 PM, at Peachtree Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Catholic Charities, https://catholiccharitiesatlanta.org or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home, 760 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315; please notate on the Memo line of your check, In Memory of Allen David Jones, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral