JONES, Alfred



Mr. Alfred Jones, age 81 of Southwest Atlanta, departed this life peacefully on Sunday, April 24, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Sweetie Reynolds Jones, daughter Mrs. Candé Sri Jones Armstrong (David), son Mr. Alfred Savalé Jones, grandson Tyri Jones, granddaughter Tianna Jones-Armstrong, and a hosts of close relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Entombment to follow services at the Westview Cemetery Abbey. Instate from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Cortege will assemble at the residence at 9:45 AM on the day of service. Wake Service will be held this evening, Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Public viewing Friday, April 29, 2022 from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1119 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com



