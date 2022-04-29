JONES, Alfred



Funeral Mass FOR Mr. Alfred Jones, age 81 of Southwest Atlanta will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Entombment to follow services at the Westview Cemetery Abbey. Instate from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Cortege will assemble at the residence at 9:45 AM on the day of service. Public viewing today Friday, April 29, 2022 from 9:00 AM- 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1119 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.



