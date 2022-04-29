ajc logo
X

Jones, Alfred

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JONES, Alfred

Funeral Mass FOR Mr. Alfred Jones, age 81 of Southwest Atlanta will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Entombment to follow services at the Westview Cemetery Abbey. Instate from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Cortege will assemble at the residence at 9:45 AM on the day of service. Public viewing today Friday, April 29, 2022 from 9:00 AM- 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1119 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Howard, Telside
Davis, Richard
2h ago
Gates, Albert
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top