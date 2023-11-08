JONAS, Elisabeth



Elisabeth Ruth Jonas (1955-2023) passed peacefully on Friday, November 3, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease with the support of her loving and attentive caregivers. She is survived by her siblings: Jon Jonas (Sally) of Belleville, IL, Rebecca Jonas Rubin (Craig) of Peachtree Corners, GA, Janet Jonas Mann (Ira) of Johns Creek, GA; her niece, Iris Rose Rubin; nephew, Jonah Asher Mann; stepson, Spencer Gale; daughter-in-love, Lauren Roderique (Chris); and grandson, Colby Gale.



Elisabeth showed at an early age her love for dance, theatre, and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. In high school, she excelled academically and displayed remarkable leadership. In 1977, she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree of Theatre from University of Southern Mississippi and a massive drive to succeed. After exploring career paths, she developed a strong desire to help others find success and began a new career in fundraising with a nationwide firm. The 1991 birth of Elisabeth's own company, Encore Fundraising, Inc., began an adventure that went on to touch countless lives and teach hundreds of thousands of students to confidently present themselves, sell a concept and product, and follow through to reach their goals. Over the next 25 years, her business model, sales training, hand picked team of professionals and distributors, resulted in over 40 million dollars in profit for fine arts programs in the public school system.



Elisabeth married the love of her life, Howard Gale in 2000. Together, they grew her business to new heights, enjoyed traveling and spent countless hours boating on Lake Lanier. As they began their individual struggles with cognitive decline, their love for each other remained steadfast and was tangible to all who crossed their path.



A shiva gathering of friends and family will be held at Congregation Dor Tamid in Johns Creek, GA this Sunday, November 12, at 3:15 PM. We will gather once again for a CELEBRATION of LIFE in early February, 2024. More details forthcoming.



Donations can be made in honor of Elisabeth's memory at ALZ.ORG. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



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