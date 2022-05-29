Joiner, Laurette

JOINER (POOLEY), Laurette Anne



Laurette Anne Pooley Joiner of Snellville, GA, passed away on March 20, 2022. The daughter of John & Gemella Pooley, she was born on December 17, 1938 and raised in the Rochester/Lima area of New York. Laurette graduated from Lima High School in 1956. She married her first husband Verne Wright in 1957, gave birth to three daughters, and moved to Georgia in 1963, devoting these early years to being a wife and mother. In the mid-1970's Laurette entered a secretarial degree program at Clayton Community College and went on to work for the Small Business Administration in Atlanta, where she met her second husband, Jacob E. "Jake" Joiner Jr. The couple married in 1977 and had a son, James, and went on to become owner/operators of two One Hour Martinizing franchises in Lilburn, Georgia, where she worked until her retirement in 2008. Although no longer married, Laurette and Jake remained very close and assisted each other during periods of difficulty in their later years. Laurette enjoyed many years at her home in the Centerville community of Snellville. She was intelligent and witty, and an avid NASCAR fan. Other favorite pastimes included the daily crossword puzzle, gardening, reading, listening to music, enjoying her great-grandchildren, and eating chocolate. As her health declined she required additional care and moved into Sunrise of Webb Gin in Lawrenceville. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise for their loving care during the past several years. Laurette is preceded in death by her parents, John and Gemella Pooley; brother, John S. "Jack" Pooley Jr.; daughter, Kathleen Wright Deaver and husband Tordy; grandson, Christopher Deaver; and husband/loving companion, Jacob E Joiner. She is survived by her sister, Beverly Wemett; children, Cynthia Wright Murchland, Penny Wright Sinclair and son James E. Joiner; grandchildren, Trey Deaver and wife Sarah, Jessica Barber Gomez and husband Ramon, Travis Barber, Heather Murchland Johnson and husband Jason, Clint Murchland, Brett Deaver, Dawnn Deaver and Clinton Sinclair; great-grandchildren, Christian Benitez, Christopher Benitez, Angel Benitez, Joey Benitez, Travis Barber Jr., Madelyn Sinclair, Kailie Gomez and Landon Johnson, and many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In accordance with Laurette's wishes the family has chosen cremation with no services at this time. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



