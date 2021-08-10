ajc logo
Joiner, Gloria

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JOINER, Gloria Dean

Gloria Dean Joiner, age 91, of Decatur, GA passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born in Statesboro, GA on September 5, 1929 and was a daughter of the late Nell and J.R. Joiner. Her family moved to Atlanta after she graduated high school. She began a career at the Henry Grady Hotel and a second long career with the Boy Scouts of America. She is survived by her cousins and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Atlanta.

