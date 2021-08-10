JOINER, Gloria Dean
Gloria Dean Joiner, age 91, of Decatur, GA passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born in Statesboro, GA on September 5, 1929 and was a daughter of the late Nell and J.R. Joiner. Her family moved to Atlanta after she graduated high school. She began a career at the Henry Grady Hotel and a second long career with the Boy Scouts of America. She is survived by her cousins and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Atlanta.
