Douglas Andersen Johnstone



April 29, 1934 - July 20, 2021







Doug has been with our Lord for a year, and he is missed as much today



as he was on the day he left us. Doug, your presence is felt every day.



You have a permanent place in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.



We love you, and miss you very much.



Your wife of 51 years, Lenny



Your daughters, Kirsten (Ed) Campbell, and Karen Sullivan



Your grandsons, Brayden and Colin Campbell, and Emerson Sullivan