Johnston, Holly

JOHNSTON (WILBUR), Holly Adele



Holly Adele Johnston, née Wilbur, of Buford, Georgia was born on January 15,1960 in Seattle, Washington, passed away peacefully Saturday, June, 12, 2021. Her parents, Justin and Helen Wilbur, brought her home to Closter, New Jersey where she spent her childhood with her brother, Justin. When Holly's father retired in 1978, he moved the whole family to Jekyll Island. Following her passion for art, Holly attended The Art Institute of Atlanta, where she earned a Bachelor's in Marketing. While living in Atlanta, Holly met her loving husband of 33 years, Kevin. Together they moved to Buford, Georgia to raise their two kids, Kadie and Trevor.



In 2005, Holly was diagnosed with kidney cancer. She fought daily for 17 years and was fortunate enough to participate in 4 clinical trials. There was nothing Holly loved more than live music. When she wasn't rocking out at concerts, Holly could be found feeding the birds, taking pictures of the clouds and moon, or serving in the community. Holly was very active in the Buford City Schools system, serving on the school council for more than a decade. Holly will be sorely missed, but her spirit will live on through her husband, son, daughter and son-in-law, granddaughter, brother, and everybody who loved her. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with a memorial service to follow in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home.



A Bereavement Mass will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch, GA 30542.



Both services will be live-streamed on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider a donation to the Phase I Unit of Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University, or to KCCure Research Alliance.



