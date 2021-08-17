Johnston, Elizabeth

JOHNSTON (REU), Elizabeth



Elizabeth "Beth" Reu Johnston, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on August 14, 2021 at the age of 92 after a long journey with dementia. Beth's roots are in Glynn County, Georgia where she grew up. She was the daughter of the late Albrecht Hermann and Lucile Way Reu. She attended St. Olaf College in Minnesota, graduated from Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia, and taught public school music in Brunswick, GA. She married William McPherson Johnston Jr. on November 14, 1953. She was a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, just like her mother, and participated in many civic activities in the Conyers area for years. She was a member of the choir and played the organ for Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers, GA for many, many years. She was a devoted caregiver for her ailing mother and then, her ailing husband. She was a breast cancer survivor. Beth loved playing golf, spending time with her family, and chocolate. Her grandchildren will remember the wonderful trips she took them on including trips to Hawaii, Alaska, England, and several other European countries.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William McPherson Johnston, and parents, Albrecht Hermann and Lucile Way Reu. She is survived by her sons, William Christopher Johnston (Cindy), Samuel McPherson Johnston (Tonya) and Dr. Michael Reu Johnston (Beth Ellen); brothers, Michael Reu (Nancy) and Norman Reu (Clara); grandchildren, Jennifer, Laura, Beth, Michael, Whitney Caroline, Rachel and Adam; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Lucy, Ella, Caroline, Henry, and Samuel; and nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers, GA. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Epiphany Lutheran Church for Organ Fund. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

