Johnson, Wyatt

JOHNSON, Jr., Wyatt Wyatt Eliot Johnson, Jr., born December 18, 1968, suddenly passed away at his home on Monday, July 20, 2020 from natural causes. He was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Wyatt graduated from Riverwood High School in 1987 and the University of Georgia in 1992. After graduating from UGA, Wyatt moved to Aspen, Colorado to pursue his love of skiing and the great outdoors. He returned to Atlanta and began a career in mortgage banking with Phoenix Financial in 1995 and continued in that field with Fidelity Bank, now known as Ameris Bank. Wyatt loved spending quality time with his family and friends. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs, being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a devoted son, an awesome big brother and uncle, as well as a loyal and trusted friend to many. He is survived by the love of his life, Traci Burkett Johnson, three beautiful children that he adored, Mary Trammel, Wyatt III "Trey", both age 11, and Lucy, age 9, his parents Cornelia and Wyatt Johnson, Sr. and sister Meg Cannell. He was also survived by his mother-in-Iaw Judy McLaughlin Burkett, and sisters-in-law Teresa Burkett Baggett (Jeff) and Tammy Burkett Knight (John) and brother-in-law Tim Burkett (Treena). Wyatt was also survived by a number of nieces and nephews: Ian David Cannell, Jr., Griffin Wyatt Cannell, Jessica Brewer, Jason Griffin, Adam Carlton, Kaitlyn Broughton, Cody Burkett, T J Burkett, Tracey Knight and Dustin Knight. He is also survived by a large loving family, including his beloved cousins Cindy Glynn (Lenny), Glenn Griffin, III (Dana) and Cile Warr (Woodie). He was preceded in death by his dear grandmothers Margaret Wright Gholston and Leona C. "Tiny" Johnson, his aunt and uncle Margaret and Glenn Griffin, Jr., aunt Caryl S. Johnson and his father-in-law Charles Burkett, Jr. To protect Wyatt's beloved friends and family during this pandemic, a private service will be held for family at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed on Tuesday, July 28, at 2 PM, at https://livestream.com/accounts/954769/events/9229622. Wyatt's family looks forward to celebrating his life with his many friends and extended family at a later date.



