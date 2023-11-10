JOHNSON, William Harrell



William Harrell Johnson, 80, died November 3, 2023. A native of Atlanta, he attended Morris Brandon, Northside High School and was a graduate of Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was a graduate of Georgia Tech where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Bill worked at Lockheed Aircraft, and was with the Georgia department of labor for 30 years. He is a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jody Haverty Johnson; and his stepdaughter, Cameron Goodsell. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Jack Jones. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Frank Johnson of Waynesboro, Virginia; and his sister, Nell Ludwig Snipes of Marietta.



Immediate family members will hold a small graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations are to be sent to the Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.





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