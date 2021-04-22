JOHNSON, Jr., William Wesley "Bill"



William "Bill" Wesley Johnson Jr, 83, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.



Bill was born May 15, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son to the late Alma Ruth and William W. Johnson Sr.



Bill attended O'Keefe High School in Atlanta, Georgia. After a brief career in the United States Army, before attending JATT Apprentice School for five years. He devoted more than 60 years as a Journeyman Plumber and was a dedicated member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #72. During his union career, Bill served in several offices.



He enjoyed traveling, golfing, reading and socializing with friends and neighbors. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.



Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers Ronald and Jack Johnson and sister, Marie Johnson. William "Bill" Wesley Johnson Jr. is survived by his loving wife, Carlene; step- son, Brad Belew (Barbara), step- daughters: Toni Belew Samples and Carla Belew; brothers, Ray Johnson (Donna), and Jimmy Johnson, five grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren.



A Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM at Roswell Funeral Home on April 22, 2021. The Graveside service will held at Green Lawn Cemetery on April 23, 2021 at 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the COPD Foundation and Christian City Children's Village in Union City, Georgia.

