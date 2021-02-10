Johnson, Wilbur

JOHNSON, Jr., Wilbur



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Wilbur R. Johnson, Jr. will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Private Service only for immediate family members. Dexter L. Johnson, eulogy. Interment South-View Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory to his wife, Karen; 3 children, Chad, Joshua, and Kaylin; mother, Fannie; 4 siblings, Dena, Leon, Crystal, and Kay Francis; nieces and nephews, cherished friends, and family. Today, Public Viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (Atlanta), 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



