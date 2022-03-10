JOHNSON, Walter



Homegoing Service for Mr. Walter Lewis Johnson of Covington, GA will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:00 PM at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Rd., Covington, GA 30014, Rev. Chandra Thompson, Eulogist, Rev. Eddie J. Tomlinson, Officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM at his residence. Visitation, Thursday, March 10, 2022, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Jane C. Johnson; three children, Monique Johnson, Walter (Brian) Johnson, Jr and Kevin J. Johnson; three grandchildren, Bridrecous Aiken, Cedric Benton and Kristen Johnson and a host of other loving family and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

