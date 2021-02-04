JOHNSON, Victor D.



Victor D. Johnson (October 29, 1943-January 30, 2021) – It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Victor Dale Johnson of Lilburn, GA, who lost his battle with Covid-19 on Saturday, January 30. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Johnson; his daughters, Raechel Alexander and Emily Lively; and his son, John Johnson; as well as seven grandchildren. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Tom Wages Funeral Home at Wagesfuneralhome.com.

