X

Johnson, Victor

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Victor D.

Victor D. Johnson (October 29, 1943-January 30, 2021) – It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Victor Dale Johnson of Lilburn, GA, who lost his battle with Covid-19 on Saturday, January 30. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Johnson; his daughters, Raechel Alexander and Emily Lively; and his son, John Johnson; as well as seven grandchildren. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Tom Wages Funeral Home at Wagesfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.