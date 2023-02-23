Johnson, Verna Martin

MARTIN JOHNSON (FULWOOD), Verna E.



Verna E. (Fulwood) Martin Johnson of Decatur, GA, passed on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM. A wake will be held from 3:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Plummer Funeral Home, 4024 Covington Highway, Decatur, Georgia 30032. Funeral will be held February 24, 2023 at Mt. Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 581 Parker Avenue, Decatur, GA 30032 at 1:00 PM. The Funeral will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/mountwelcomemissionarybaptistchurch

