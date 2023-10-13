JOHNSON, Valerie Ann



Atlanta native, Valerie Ann Johnson, 71, passed away on October 10, 2023. Valerie was the daughter of Ann Bridges Johnson and John "Jack" Burch Johnson. Valerie is survived by her brother, David Johnson, and his wife Lynn; her cherished niece, Sarah Johnson Paulk (husband, Charles); and her adored grandnephew and grandnieces, Owen, Charlotte, and Savannah; her beloved bonus niece, Jessica Caroline Schneider (husband, David); and grandnephew, Meegosh.



Valerie was a graduate of Lakeside High School and studied at the University of Georgia. She later graduated from Georgia State University and joined the prestigious accounting firm of Arthur Andersen as a tax accountant. She did post-graduate work at Georgia State University and became a Certified Public Accountant and then went on to hold various positions at Tarpley and Underwood PC, Kurt Salmon, and Accenture. For more than 25 years, Valerie was an International Tax Manager, specializing in international tax law and compliance reporting.



Valerie was an avid reader, a passionate sports fan (particularly of women's sports), and an ardent pet lover, rescuing and sometimes adopting multiple cats and dogs. She was a supporter of her local libraries and community theater. Valerie would be best remembered for her quick wit, her strong opinions, and kind heart.



A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, GA.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by A S Turner & Sons. In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate donations to The Atlanta Mission (https://atlantamission.org/) or Smithwick Station (wildlife rehabilitation), 305 Smithwick Road, Canton, GA 30115.





