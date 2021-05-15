Johnson, Tobe

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/atlanta/Photos/20e67910-e3c5-48de-87f2-25a6c9982b78.jpg" border='0' vspace='2' hspace='10' align='left' valign='top' style='max-width:120px;'>Tobe Johnson, an influential political science professor and department chair at Morehouse College, died May 7, 2021 after battling cancer. He was 91.<br /><br />He is survived by his wife of 61 years Goldie, daughter Cheryl and son Tobe Johnson III, grandchildren Naim Johnson-Rabbani and John Johnson and a number of nieces and nephews. <br /><br />An 11 a.m. May 21 celebration of his life is set at Morehouse.<br /><br />Read more about Tobe Johnson on ajc.com