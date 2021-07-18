Johnson, Thomas

JOHNSON III, Thomas Edwin



Age 71, of Norcross, GA, suddenly passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.



Funeral services for Edwin will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather with friends on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.



Edwin was born on June 20, 1950 in Atlanta, GA to Thomas Edwin Johnson Jr. and Frances Allgood Johnson. He grew up in what is now Historic Norcross, and graduated from Norcross High School in 1968. He continued his education at DeKalb Tech and graduated with an Associate's Degree in Automotive Mechanics. As a young man, he worked in Johnson's Hardware Store, which had been in the family for generations.



Edwin was of the Christian faith, and had a love for the Word of God. He had a passion for metal detecting, riding motorcycles, and learning about history, especially that of the wars that America has fought. He enjoyed spending his time building model airplanes and working on cars.



He is survived by his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Joseph and Candice Nicole Johnson Lichtenwalner; precious grandchildren, Daniel Aaron Lichtenwalner and Nathan Owen Lichtenwalner; the mother of his daughter, Barbara Johnson; his brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Sherry Johnson; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.



Online condolence may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



