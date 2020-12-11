Johnson, Shirley Greene

JOHNSON (GREENE), Shirley



On 12/7/20, Shirley Greene Johnson, loving wife and mother, passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by her family. Shirley was born on May 24, 1952 at Fort Benning, GA to Dee and Ernest Greene. She grew up in Jonesboro and attended Georgia State University. Shirley married James Stephen (Steve) Johnson in 1985, and is survived by her husband, their son Logan, daughter Ila and her husband Shawn Kennedy, and two grandsons who knew Shirley as their Mimi. Shirley is also survived by her brother Ed Greene. Shirley was preceded in death by her mother and father, and son Blake. Shirley enjoyed golfing with friends and family, she was passionate about cooking, great food, and the beach.



Visitation will be held 5-8:00 PM on Tuesday 12/15/20 at H.M. Patterson & Son, Canton Hill Chapel. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain Hospice Care. HM PATTERSON AND SON CANTON HILL IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.



