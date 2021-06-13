JOHNSON, Sara Anne Sara Anne Frazier Johnson was born on April 30, 1937 in Asheville, North Carolina and passed away on June 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Emily Earle and Ross Edwin Frazier. Sara Anne was the widow of the late Rudolph Wallace Johnson, Jr. They made their home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Sara Anne attended Agnes Scott College, Southern Methodist Unversity and Emory University. She is survived by three sons and a daughter, John P. Hicks (Cynthia) - Buford, GA, William E. Hicks (Laura) - Winder, GA, James F. Hicks (Nicole) - Camp Hill, PA, and Emily Johnson Kellar (David) – South Dartmouth, MA; eight grandchildren, Brandon Hicks (Jaime) - Buford, GA, Brittany V. Scheren (Steve) - Edenton, NC, Palmer W. Hicks II - Herndon, VA, Collin W. Hicks (Katy) - Berryville, VA, Harrison J. Hicks - Spring Grove, PA, Emma C. Kellar (Autumn) - Lancaster, MA Edward W. Kellar - South Dartmouth, MA and Ross W. Kellar of South Dartmouth, MA; and eight great-grandchildren Mason, Dutch, Finn and Kody Scheren, Logan and Layne Hicks, Virginia Hicks and Nathan Kellar. Sara Anne was retired from the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations and maintained her friendships with fellow employees.



Sara Anne's devotion over the years has been to her family and to the North Avenue Presbyterian Church where she was a member since 1964 and taught Sunday School, children and youth for over twenty-five years. She felt that her calling was truly to Atlanta's marginalized people. She worked over 40 years in the homeless ministry and with disadvantaged children. She told of how she came to know Jesus Christ personally as a young woman through the ministry of the Rev. Vernon S. Broyles, deceased pastor of North Avenue Presbyterian Church. Her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and her desire to live out her faith would be a significant aspect of her life.



Sara Anne Johnson's funeral was held at The North Avenue Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 12th with burial at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Clifton Sanctuary Ministries, Crossroads Community Ministries, Restoration Atlanta (RATL) or to a Christian ministry of your choice.



