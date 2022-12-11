JOHNSON, Sr., Roy Michael



Roy Michael Johnson, Senior, of Suwanee Georgia, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on November 26, 2022, at Antebellum James Burgess in Suwanee surrounded by his loving family.



Celebration of Life services for Roy will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel at 2:00 PM with Deacon Bill Boyd officiating. The family will gather with friends prior from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



Roy was born on February 9, 1941 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Louis Sylvester Johnson and the late Dorothy Fullenwider Johnson. Roy graduated from St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in 1958. He then attended Brescia University before embarking on his illustrative career with Kmart. Roy started as a stock boy at the downtown Owensboro Kresge Store in 1960. From there he would climb the corporate ladder through Little Rock, Arkansas, Merritt Island and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Charlotte and Raleigh North Carolina, Augusta, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina and eventually Norcross, Georgia, where he ascended to Regional Manager of the Southern Region of Kmart Stores.



Roy is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Goodwin Johnson; sons, Roy Johnson, Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Cliff Johnson and wife, Erika; grandchildren, Colton Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Chris Johnson, Faith Johnson, Ford Johnson, Elle Johnson and Roy Johnson III; sisters, Martha Johnson and husband, Jim Shufflebarger, and Helen Blandford and husband, Tom; brothers, Hugh Johnson and wife Mary Jo, and Mark Johnson and wife, Joanne; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.



Roy was a military reservist and a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves. After retirement, he and his beloved wife, Linda, traveled the world on numerous cruise trips. Roy fought a gallant 20+ year fight against Parkinson's Disease. He never complained of his pain and restrictions nor let it slow him down until the end. His travel to see friends, family and the world continued until the last few years.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092. (770) 448-5757.



