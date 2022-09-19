ajc logo
X

Johnson, Roger

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Roger Harold

Mr. Roger Harold Johnson, age 89, of Fairburn, Georgia passed away Friday, September 16, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Floyce Johnson; and brother, Donald Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Marian Jenne Johnson of Fairburn, GA; their children, Julia "Julie" Blake (Jack) of Beaufort, SC, Joel Johnson (Lori) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jeffrey Johnson of Chevy Chase, MD, Jennifer Little (Chip) of Playa Potrero, Costa Rica; brothers, Dennis Johnson (Dianne), Kenneth Johnson (Burgess); grandchildren, Zachary Johnson, Molly Johnson, Trey Little (Haley), Johnson Little; and nephew, Don Johnson (Alecia); along with many other loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Roger grew up in Union City, attended Campbell High School in Fairburn where he played basketball and graduated in 1951. His passion for flying started as a teenager which led him to obtain his pilot's license. He served in the Air Force as an instrument instructor and ultimately became an Air Traffic Controller with the Federal Aviation Agency in 1958 where he earned the nickname of "Magic" for his air traffic maneuvers. After retiring in 1989, he and Marian started refurbishing historical buildings in Downtown Fairburn while remaining active at Fairburn United Methodist church and Southside Theatre Guild. He served as the President and "official coffee maker" for the DP Johnston Sunday school class for over 50 years. In the 70s, Roger's theater stage debut landed him the cameo role of delivery man in Barefoot in the Park. It was the beginning of Roger's participation, involvement, leadership and acting in the theater which earned him many awards and years of accolades. His contributions to STG and the community resulted in very special and lifelong friendships. He loved golf and numerous other hobbies but is best known for "piddly paddling" around. He met his soulmate, Marian, in 1956 on a blind date. They were devoted to each other for 64 years sharing travels and hobbies while raising their children and the "Fairburn village". "It is what it is" was a classic saying of his. Next time you eat a Moonpie or a Varsity hotdog… do so in memory of him. Cheers to Roger!

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 2 o'clock at Fairburn United Methodist Church with Rev. Alvin Lingenfelter officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 20, evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. 770-964-4800.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following groups Roger loved:

Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn GA, www.stgplays.com

Fairburn United Methodist Church, 5 Washington Street, Fairburn, GA 30213.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Guillermo Heredia, left, and the rest of the Atlanta Braves celebrate the team's World Series-clinching 7-0 victory in Game 6 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House10h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
7h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
12h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
11h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
11h ago
Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager for rapper Ludacris, was charged with this murder this week following a June shooting that killed a 23-year-old man, according to police.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in June shooting
13h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Pfrangle, Mary
Bailey, Josephine
1h ago
Edgerton, Patricia
1h ago
Featured
A rainbow is seen over the Big Ben on the eve of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
6h ago
Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
5h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top