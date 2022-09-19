JOHNSON, Roger Harold



Mr. Roger Harold Johnson, age 89, of Fairburn, Georgia passed away Friday, September 16, 2022.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Floyce Johnson; and brother, Donald Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Marian Jenne Johnson of Fairburn, GA; their children, Julia "Julie" Blake (Jack) of Beaufort, SC, Joel Johnson (Lori) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jeffrey Johnson of Chevy Chase, MD, Jennifer Little (Chip) of Playa Potrero, Costa Rica; brothers, Dennis Johnson (Dianne), Kenneth Johnson (Burgess); grandchildren, Zachary Johnson, Molly Johnson, Trey Little (Haley), Johnson Little; and nephew, Don Johnson (Alecia); along with many other loved nieces, nephews and cousins.



Roger grew up in Union City, attended Campbell High School in Fairburn where he played basketball and graduated in 1951. His passion for flying started as a teenager which led him to obtain his pilot's license. He served in the Air Force as an instrument instructor and ultimately became an Air Traffic Controller with the Federal Aviation Agency in 1958 where he earned the nickname of "Magic" for his air traffic maneuvers. After retiring in 1989, he and Marian started refurbishing historical buildings in Downtown Fairburn while remaining active at Fairburn United Methodist church and Southside Theatre Guild. He served as the President and "official coffee maker" for the DP Johnston Sunday school class for over 50 years. In the 70s, Roger's theater stage debut landed him the cameo role of delivery man in Barefoot in the Park. It was the beginning of Roger's participation, involvement, leadership and acting in the theater which earned him many awards and years of accolades. His contributions to STG and the community resulted in very special and lifelong friendships. He loved golf and numerous other hobbies but is best known for "piddly paddling" around. He met his soulmate, Marian, in 1956 on a blind date. They were devoted to each other for 64 years sharing travels and hobbies while raising their children and the "Fairburn village". "It is what it is" was a classic saying of his. Next time you eat a Moonpie or a Varsity hotdog… do so in memory of him. Cheers to Roger!



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 2 o'clock at Fairburn United Methodist Church with Rev. Alvin Lingenfelter officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 20, evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory.



Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. 770-964-4800.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following groups Roger loved:



Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn GA, www.stgplays.com



Fairburn United Methodist Church, 5 Washington Street, Fairburn, GA 30213.



