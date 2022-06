JOHNSON, Rodney C.

Celebration of Life Service for Rodney C. Johnson of Decatur, Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:00 AM at Watkins Event Center, 5843 Redan Road Lithonia, Georgia 30088. Visitation Friday, June 10, 2022, 2:00-6:00 PM at Brown & Young Home of Funerals. Family and friends assemble at the Event Center at 9:45 AM.