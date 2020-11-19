JOHNSON, Richard King



Richard King Johnson, a beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was a graduate of Washburn High School, class of 1971 and Morris Brown College, Class of 1975 where he became a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He was a great teacher, tutor, and mentor to his students. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Dr. and Mrs. Thomas H. Johnson, Jr. A virtual memorial service will be held via Zoom, Saturday, November 21st at 1:00 PM CST https://zoom.us/j/91637394893?pwd=TDEramsvMG9zdm51YWhFRGlyWGFBUT09#success

