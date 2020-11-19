X

Johnson, Richard

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Richard King

Richard King Johnson, a beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was a graduate of Washburn High School, class of 1971 and Morris Brown College, Class of 1975 where he became a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He was a great teacher, tutor, and mentor to his students. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Dr. and Mrs. Thomas H. Johnson, Jr. A virtual memorial service will be held via Zoom, Saturday, November 21st at 1:00 PM CST https://zoom.us/j/91637394893?pwd=TDEramsvMG9zdm51YWhFRGlyWGFBUT09#success

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.