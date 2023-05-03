X

Johnson, Patricia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON (WELCH), Patricia

Patricia W. Johnson died peacefully at her home on Friday, April 28, 2023, after a brief illness. She was a pillar of the South DeKalb County community, having opened Johnson's Learning Center in Gresham Park in 1980, where it remains today. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Wesley L. Johnson Jr.; daughters, Sheila (Robert) Frazier, Sheryl (Don) Callender, Sharon (Tony) Cox, Shelly Johnson; and granddaughter, Clair Cox. Forever remembered by her sisters, Helen Swann and Glenneze Keller; sisters-in-law, Mary Stokes and Wilda Colbert; brother-in-law, Lester Lawrence; dear friends, Ron and Karen Phillips; long-time employees, Sherrie Birdsong and Kathy Roberts; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her parents and two sisters preceded her in death. Memorial service will be announced at a later date.

