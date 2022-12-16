ajc logo
Johnson, Norma

JOHNSON, Norma Dell

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, our mother and Grandmother, Norma Johnson, passed away into God's graces.

Norma Dell Demaree was born in Norfolk, Nebraska on January 21, 1928. As a young girl, Norma loved music and dance, especially tap dancing. She attended and completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska. Following graduation Norma was an elementary school teacher.

In 1951 she married the love of her life, Loren Ray Johnson, from Stanton, Nebraska. They began their life together, moving a handful of times to follow Loren's career, and growing their family along the way. She was a loving and nurturing mother to their four children Laurie, Kathleen, Jeff, and Todd. The couple moved to Dunwoody, Georgia in 1969 and enjoyed a full and active life in the community. Norma participated in many activities and was a compassionate volunteer for numerous organizations, including feeding the homeless, serving as a literacy program advocate, and various church sponsored programs helping those in need. Norma's grandchildren were her pride and joy; she cherished the time she was able to spend with each one of them. Norma is survived by three of her children – Laurie Goodwin (Paul), Jeff Johnson (Linda), and Todd Johnson (Monica). She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Bryan Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Kristen Johnson, Megan Nash, Nicholas Nash, and Emma Goodwin.

Norma was predeceased by her husband, Loren, her daughter, Kathleen, and her brother, Duane.

Norma enjoyed a long and full life with a loving family and lifetime friends. Memories of her warmth, laughter, wit, and love will be cherished by all who were fortunate to know her.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 4986 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. The service will be live streamed and recorded (Kingswood.Church) for those who are unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.

