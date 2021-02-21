JOHNSON, Nancy



Mrs. Nancy Grissom Johnson, 96, of Atlanta, retired from the US Postal Service where she was the first District Women's Program Coordinator for the MSC and the first Black Women's Program Coordinator in Atlanta, passed on February 14, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Moses J. Johnson; children, Deborah Hightower, Monique Mabry (Henry), Arrie White (Kenneth), Vernon Johnson (Genny); grandchildren, Alexis Hightower, Mechelle Fears (Skip), Sharrie Edwards (Patrick), Victor Dozier. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, Georgia. Visitation will be held Monday, February 22, 2021, from 12PM until 6 PM at Grissom-Clark F H 404-373-3191 www.grissom-clarkfh.com

