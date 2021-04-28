JOHNSON, Marvin



Marvin Johnson, age 80, of Conley, Georgia, went home to be with Jesus on April 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by those who loved him. He was born on October 30, 1940, in Yancey County, North Carolina. Marvin was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Kay Bennett Johnson; 2 brothers Bill Johnson and Gene Johnson.



He is survived by his daughters, Marche' and Rhonda; sons-in-love, Johnny and Chris, grandchildren Aaron Ellenburg (Erin), Amanda Ross (Corey), Bryson Hoke and Sara Hoke; great-grandchildren Kaylee Ross, Brantley Ross, Jaxon Levi Ross, Ezra Ellenburg and his next blessing should be arriving soon Everett Ellenburg; his sister Shirley Vickers (Bruce), his brother Charles Johnson (Carolyn); sisters-in law Pat Johnson and Myrah Johnson; his beloved nieces and nephews and many friends. Marvin enlisted in the United States Army in 1959 and served our great country. He retired from Delta Airlines in 1994. He served as an active member of Rock Springs Baptist Church for 41 years as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and friend under the faithful leadership of Dr. Tommy Aman. He loved spending time with his family, gardening, fishing, traveling, updating his status on Facebook and telling others about the love of Jesus. Daddy was a great example of steadfast love and unfailing devotion to his family. He will be greatly missed by us all. We are so thankful for the promise we have of seeing him again in heaven. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from



11 AM till 1 PM the day of the Service. Dr. Tommy Aman and Pastor Mark McKee will officiate.



The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, (due to severe asthma/allergies) a donation be made to Harbor Grace Hospice, 500 W. Lanier Ave., Suite 401, Fayetteville, GA 30214. A heartfelt thankful to our nurses; Ms. Kimberly and Ms. Georgia; and our CNA Ms. Euwin, your love, kindness and prayers meant so much to us. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge.



