JOHNSON, Lottie B.



Mrs. Lottie B. Johnson of Covington, Georgia, peacefully transitioned on November 10, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Good Hope Baptist Church, 1142 GA Hwy 162, Covington, Georgia 30016 at 11:00 AM, Rev. Eddie J. Tomlinson, Pastor, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Lackey–Johnson Family Cemetery. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Family and Friends will assemble at Mrs. Johnson's residence at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will then be continued at Old Church, 1011 Wesley St., Oxford, Georgia, from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM and The Omega Omega Services for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will begin at 7:00 PM, the public is welcome. She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Ms. Yvette Johnson; four grandchildren, Mr. Horace James Johnson III, Mr. Bryant Eugene Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Corey' Jamal (LaCarri) Johnson and Mr. Se'an Jarel Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Miss Autumn Alyce Johnson; one daughter-in-law, Mrs. Michelle Bryant–Johnson; two sisters, Mrs. Myrtis Terrell and Mrs. Rosemarye Roberson; two brothers, Mr. and Mrs. Alphonza (Annette) Broadnax and Mr. and Mrs. Melvin (Gene) Broadnax; a devoted niece, Mrs. Olga Warren; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

