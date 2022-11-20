ajc logo
X

Johnson, Lottie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Lottie B.

Mrs. Lottie B. Johnson of Covington, Georgia, peacefully transitioned on November 10, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Good Hope Baptist Church, 1142 GA Hwy 162, Covington, Georgia 30016 at 11:00 AM, Rev. Eddie J. Tomlinson, Pastor, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Lackey–Johnson Family Cemetery. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Family and Friends will assemble at Mrs. Johnson's residence at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will then be continued at Old Church, 1011 Wesley St., Oxford, Georgia, from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM and The Omega Omega Services for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will begin at 7:00 PM, the public is welcome. She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Ms. Yvette Johnson; four grandchildren, Mr. Horace James Johnson III, Mr. Bryant Eugene Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Corey' Jamal (LaCarri) Johnson and Mr. Se'an Jarel Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Miss Autumn Alyce Johnson; one daughter-in-law, Mrs. Michelle Bryant–Johnson; two sisters, Mrs. Myrtis Terrell and Mrs. Rosemarye Roberson; two brothers, Mr. and Mrs. Alphonza (Annette) Broadnax and Mr. and Mrs. Melvin (Gene) Broadnax; a devoted niece, Mrs. Olga Warren; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street SW

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 20231h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
3h ago

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl
6h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Dismal second half eliminates Georgia State from bowl contention
6h ago
The Latest

Brown, Rudolph
McCaleb, Robert
1h ago
McKinzey, Joel
1h ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top