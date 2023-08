JOHNSON, Loretta Roach



Age 89, of Atlanta, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Friday, August 25, 2023, 12 Noon, in the Chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral