JOHNSON, Lois



The Johnson family mourns the loss and celebrates the rich life of Lois Marjorie Johnson. She was our matriarch, our moral compass, our inspiration, our "Lolo." She left us on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, leaving us with the one-of-a-kind memories that only 94 years can provide.



Lois was born in the big city, Chicago in 1928, but it was in the tiny Vermont city of Brattleboro where she would meet the love of her life. Ernie Johnson, Sr. returned from serving his country with the United States Marine Corps in World War II and met the Brattleboro High School cheerleader for the first time. They wed in 1947 and would be married for 63 years, raising two daughters, Dawn and Chris, and one son, Ernie Jr. While her husband resumed his professional baseball career, as a player and later as a long-time broadcaster for the Atlanta Braves, spending countless nights on the road, Lois was simply the rock-solid foundation of the Johnson household. For decades a magnet on the kitchen refrigerator summed it up best: "We interrupt this marriage to bring you the baseball season."



She navigated the challenge with remarkable skill, a deep-rooted love of family, and a combination of determination, wisdom, faith and charm rarely seen. Amid those responsibilities in the home, she branched out into the business world in the 1970's as one of the "Tour Gals." She and her colleagues provided out of town visitors with sightseeing opportunities of Atlanta.



It was a job tailor made for a woman whose welcoming spirit and magnetic personality were instantly obvious to everyone who was lucky enough to meet her.



For all of her elegance and grace there was also a fighter's mentality. Twice she stared down cancer, emerging from those battles even stronger, even more grateful to enjoy the blessings of seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Even up until her final days she was entertaining them with her talents at the piano. The woman was a wonder, and while we will miss her immeasurably, we know too that there is a glorious reunion with her loved ones going on right now. That piano must sound heavenly.



Lois is survived by daughter, Chris; and son, Ernie Jr.; son-in-law, Jacky Cheek; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Deluca-Johnson; grandchildren, Rebecca, Eric, Maggie, Carmen, Allison, and Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Katie, Amy, Everett, and Bennett.



A mass will be on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4633 Shiloh Rd., Cumming, GA 30040. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Following the mass, there will be a reception and time of fellowship. Lois will be laid to rest next to her beloved Ernie at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell.

