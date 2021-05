<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JOHNSON, Lettie<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mrs. Lettie E. Johnson, age 88 of Sandy Springs, passed away May 8, 2021. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Kim Bridgford) Camp of Big Canoe, GA; brother, Jimmy (Mary) Ellington of McDonough. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM, Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. If you desire, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, PO BOX 96011 , Washington, DC 20090-6011 , Georgia Chapter on the check or call 1-800-272-3900 to pay by phone or www.alz.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com. </font><br/>