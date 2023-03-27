JOHNSON, Lena Modene Rogers



Lena Modene Rogers Johnson, 84, a long-time resident of Lilburn, passed away Thursday March 23, 2023 at her home in Flowery Branch. Born and raised in Duluth, Georgia, Lena attended Duluth High School. She worked at Micromeritics Instruments in Norcross until 1975, then at Scientific Atlanta until her retirement in 2000. She loved working in her yard. Lena is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Tam Johnson and Jeff Burns of Flowery Branch, Yvette and Randy Yancey of Winder, and Michelle and Nelson Wade of Loganville; grandchildren, Christy Thompson and husband Adam, Alicia Booker and husband Josh, Joey McConnell and wife Jennifer, Cory Yancey, Miranda Yancey, Rani Parks and husband Jeremy, Ryleigh Wade, Andrew Burns and Josh Edge; great-grandchildren, Niyah Thompson, Easton and Weston Booker, J.P. and Jayden McConnell, and Chase and Grace Collins; a sister, Marian Rogers (Herb) of Atlanta, MO, two brothers, Rufus Crawford Rogers (Becky) of LaGrange, GA and Barry Rogers (Frances) of Harrisburg, MO, and her best friend of 70 years, Doris Garmon. Lena was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Everett Rogers and Vivian Mardell (Brannon) Rogers; her husband of 61 years, Sandy Ollie Johnson, Jr. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lena may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org. Online condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

