JOHNSON, Larry



Larry Johnson was born on May 2, 1939 and was the son of Roger C. Johnson and Beulah Adams. He was a native of Douglas, Georgia and attended the Coffee County High School where he was a member of the first track team who went to the State Meet in 1956. Upon graduation, he attended Mercer University, the University of Georgia, and graduated from Southern Technical Institute, in Industrial Engineering and Industrial Management. Larry went to work for Oxford Industries on June 15, 1959. He progressively moved through positions in the Slacks Division first in Monroe, Commerce, Lawrenceville then back to Monroewhere he was promoted to Vice President of Manufacturing. In 1978, Larry was named President of Oxford Slacks. He was then also elected Group Vice President of Oxford Industries, where he retired after 45 years. Larry was a Monroe Rotary Club member and served as president in 1995 and 1996. He was member of Southeastern Apparel and Textiles Manufactures, serving on the Board of Directors for 3 years. Larry was also a member and served on the Board of Directors of the Monroe Golf and Country Club. Larry served on the Board of Directors of the Sandestin Hilton from 2001 to 2018 and was President for 5 years. He attended First Baptist Church of Monroe, Georgia. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers; Roger C. Johnson, Jr. and Ronald Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Shirley Johnson; children: Chris Johnson; Connie & Scott Dunmire; Chad Johnson; Grandchildren: Lauren & Harrison Dunmire; Kayla, Whitley & Michael Johnson; Sisters and Brother in law: Kay Erickson and Vicky & Walter Huckaby.



A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Monroe on March 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Monroe.

