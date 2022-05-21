Johnson, Joyce

ajc logo
Obituaries
Joyce Johnson, age 92, of Roswell, Georgia passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Joyce was born December 30, 1929. A visitation of family and friends and reception will be held for Joyce on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. A celebration of her life will immediately follow in Ward's Chapel. Services will conclude with a graveside committal at approximately 2:30 PM at Hillandale Memorial Gardens 6201 Hillandale Drive Lithonia, GA 30058.

Funeral Home Information

Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel

376 Fairview Road

Stockbridge, GA

30281

