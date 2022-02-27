Johnson, Joyce

JOHNSON (LEE), Joyce



Joyce Lee Johnson died peacefully with family by her side on February 8, 2022.



Joyce was born in Laurinburg, NC to Annie Grace Mauldin and Robert Little Lee on June 21, 1938. She attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia.



Joyce married her first husband, George Duffie Bruns II, and the couple resided in Charlotte, NC. Later, as a single mother of two, Joyce worked at Allen Tate Realtors, first as a secretary and then as a real estate agent. Joyce met Robert (Bob) T. Johnson, Jr. through a mutual friend and they married in 1976. When Bob was promoted to manage Arthur Andersen's Atlanta Audit Division, the family moved to Dunwoody, where Bob and Joyce spent the next 42 years making their home.



Athletically gifted, Joyce enjoyed participating in the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association league and later became an avid golfer. She donated her time and interior design talents to redecorate rooms in the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House, and cherished her faith and church community at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church, serving as a St. Luke's deacon and dedicated leader of the New Member Committee.



A service celebrating Joyce's exceptional life will be held at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 30 at 2:00 PM. Those wishing to honor Joyce may consider making a donation in her name to Atlanta Ronald McDonald House, St. Luke's Presbyterian Church (online donations click on "Fund" and select 'Johnson Memorial'), or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed and a full obituary can be found at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com.

