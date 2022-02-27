Johnson, Joseph

Hamburger icon
Joseph Cleo Johnson, 91, quietly and peacefully slipped away to dwell eternally with his Master on Thurs., Feb 17th 2022. Preceded in death by both parents and six siblings Malinda, Beatrice, Viola, Maxine, Grandville and Jesse Jr. and survived by sister, Pauline; wife, Thelma; son, Cedric, and grandchildren, Lauryn and Kendall. Joe loved writing and self-published two books. Born in Cresent, Oklahoma and receiving his B.S degree from Tuskegee University and Master's from New York University. Joe retired from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 1995 as a field administrator with territories in New York State and Puerto Rico. The full obituary may be viewed at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/roswell-ga/joseph-johnson-10596555. The service will be live streamed on Sat., March 5th at exactly 1:00 PM EST - https://www.facebook.com/111999468863560.




