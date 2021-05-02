<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000686727-01_0_0000686727-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000686727-01_0_0000686727-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JOHNSON, Jimmie Andrew "Jim"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Jimmie (Jim) Andrew Johnson, age 84 of Athens, formerly of Snellville, passed away on May 8th, 2020. A memorial service for Jim will be on Saturday, May 22, 11:00 AM, at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville, 395 W. Crogan St., Lawrenceville, GA. Please wear a mask. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Verlin Johnson, his wife Coriene Johnson, sisters Allene J. Johnson (Kenneth), Dixie J. Strickland (John), Penny J. Burton, his brothers Donald Johnson (Thelma), Weyman Johnson (Dixie). Jim is survived by his wife Jane C. Johnson and her children, his children Janna Johnson, Jimmie Johnson, Jr. (Jennifer), Jo Johnson, and Jill J. Barnes (Nick), his sisters Ruth J. Smith (Leonard) and Brenda J. Robbins (Maurice), his brother-in-law Marvin Burton, his grandchildren Morgan and Callaway Johnson and Ava and Austin Barnes, and many nieces and nephews.<br/><br/>Jim was born on the family farm in Grayson, Georgia on April 25, 1936. He graduated from Snellville High School and lived in Snellville, Georgia, for many years. As a young man he worked various jobs and became an accomplished salesperson in the printing industry. In the 1960's he went to work for a corrugated box plant in Conyers, Georgia, where he thrived in selling packaging in the north Georgia market. In 1971 he opened Progress Container Corporation in Lilburn, Georgia. The company focused on high customer service and quality and later moved to a new facility in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The business expanded to provide high graphics packaging and industrial packaging, and the name was changed to Progress Container & Display. The Lawrenceville property was outgrown and in 2000 the business moved to a newly designed state-of- the-art plant in Winder, Georgia, where it is still owned by the Johnson family. The year 2021 is the fiftieth anniversary of Jim's family business.<br/><br/>Jim was always known for his high integrity in life and in business. He believed in treating his employees fairly and with compassion, and many of his devoted employees today say that he was the best man they ever worked for. Jim wished to be remembered as a Christian businessman.<br/><br/>His faith in Christ was the cornerstone of his life. He grew up attending First Baptist Church of Snellville, where his father preached for several years. As a young man he became a Deacon in the church and served on multiple committees, including a large expansion in the 1970's. He served as a Sunday school teacher and a leader in the Boys Mission program. Many people were influenced by his example of Christian leadership. He especially enjoyed the beautiful old hymns, like "The Old Rugged Cross."<br/><br/>He was completely devoted to his family. Growing up with seven siblings on a small farm, they became a tight knit group. He truly loved his brothers and sisters and always had a smile on his face when he was with them. His friends and family remember his sense of humor, his smile, and his positive outlook.<br/><br/>All four of his children knew their father was an exceptional man. He loved his children dearly and led with his faith in Christ. Each child felt special to him. At every stage of life, he encouraged and supported them. His work ethic and faith taught them values that would sustain them in their own lives. His children always recall his words of advice, "Remember who you are." That meant if you are from his family, you have a responsibility to do the right thing all the time (and don't embarrass the Johnsons!).<br/><br/>In 2013, Jim married Jane Compton Mullins and later moved to Athens after retiring. They were members of Athens First United Methodist Church, and they enjoyed time with family and trips to Highlands, North Carolina, where they attended First Presbyterian Church of Highlands. Jim was a devoted husband of great joy, kindness, integrity, and love.<br/><br/>He loved watching the Georgia Bulldogs, playing golf with friends, spending special time with family, and running his business. Jim will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and his legacy as a Christian businessman will last forever.</font><br/>