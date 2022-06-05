JOHNSON, Jess



Jess Starr Johnson, 50, of Roswell, GA, was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus on May 27 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Jess was a native of Georgia. Son of Kenny and Regina Johnson, Jess was raised by his Aunt Jamie and stepmother Bonnie Johnson and married to Rebecca Lynn Kutzner in 2003. An alumni of Liberty University, he recently worked as an underwriter at Red Fin. Jess was a man of faith, a fiercely protective father, a devoted husband, loyal brother, loving son, faithful friend, and encouraging coach. Jess enjoyed a zeal for sports; he clocked endless hours of thought and careful planning into encouraging young athletes. He was the biggest cheerleader for "his" kids, which included both his children, Jake David and Elizabeth Quinn, as well as anyone he ever coached, even when competing on an opposing team. Jess took his job of "helping" the referees to make good calls seriously. Jess was incredibly generous with his time; he would gladly pick you up at the airport at 4 AM without a moment's hesitation. While quick with a quote from his favorite movies, he was always ready to listen; he could ease your burden because his shoulders were broad enough to carry it all. He will be sorely missed by those he left behind.

