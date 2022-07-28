JOHNSON, Jeffrey



Jeffrey Johnson is dead. He walked our earth for 75 years of opportunity and privilege, 1947 to July 24, 2022. He died at home, bathed in love and deep emotion from his family, daughters, Jessamine and Hattie; Hattie's mother, Nannette; his sister, Kathy with her whole family; and so many friends.



Born near Los Angeles (Glendale), he moved when he was just 3 with his family to within a mile of the Big Chicken on the four lane back in '51, and lived within 25 miles of that landmark for most of his life. He died a true Georgia boy.



Blessed with dedicated parents, Walter and Bettie Johnson, he was given an excellent education at The Westminster Schools and Duke University. But in his career he was happiest in scuffed work boots and a sagging tool belt while building houses, renovations, and outdoor additions of his design that sought to blend interior and exterior under his company Outdoor Architecture.



He was content outside in any weather - whether hiking the trails of Appalachia, Colorado, the Rockies, along Hadrian's Wall, or across the Pyrenees. He roamed the beaches of Sapelo, Baja, Menorca, and the Isle of Skye, paddled the rivers of the South and the West.



He expanded his wilderness knowledge on field trips with the Georgia Native Plant Society, Georgia Botanical Society, Georgia Audubon, Georgia Conservancy - you get the idea. All excellent enterprises. Please go to their websites to donate in order to support the life and vitality our planet. Also visit turftotrees.org, a site that he created in retirement to help landowners with information to promote our shared ecosystem instead of mocking it with turf grass.



In grace and acceptance of his final chapter he built his own coffin from scrap lumber and will be buried at the ecologically responsible green cemetery Milton Fields on Saturday, July 30 at 10 AM, rain or shine. Y'all come.

