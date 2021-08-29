Johnson, Janet

ajc logo
Janet Gorton Fulton Johnson left this world July 25th after 90 years of a full and rich life. She was a child of the Depression and spent her formidable years during and in the aftermath of World War II. A passion for painting followed for her entire life. That passion manifested itself in her quirky sensibilities that endeared her to everyone she met. She was a proud mother to her surviving sons, Garland W. Fulton and Stephen G. Fulton, and a doting grandma to three. Please share your memories or condolences with the family at www.roswellfuneralhome.com Services have been entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076.




