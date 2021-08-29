JOHNSON, Janet Gorton Fulton



Janet Gorton Fulton Johnson left this world July 25th after 90 years of a full and rich life. She was a child of the Depression and spent her formidable years during and in the aftermath of World War II. A passion for painting followed for her entire life. That passion manifested itself in her quirky sensibilities that endeared her to everyone she met. She was a proud mother to her surviving sons, Garland W. Fulton and Stephen G. Fulton, and a doting grandma to three.




